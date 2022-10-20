Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

New study shows minority lung cancer patients have lower survival rates

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Findings from a UVA Cancer Center study suggest minorities with lung cancer are waiting longer for treatments, affecting patients’ outcomes.

“Non-white patients face, on an average, three more days after diagnosis of lung cancer to sort of get treatment than white patients with lung cancer,” Doctor Rajesh Balkrishnan, a professor of public health sciences, said.

Dr. Balkrishnan says these results are particularly important with lung cancer as it is often detected late.

“Every day counts, and, essentially, a week’s delay in treatment could make a difference in survival as much as 5%-to-10%,” the doctor said.

He says minority patients also have compromised outcomes compared to white patients: “It is particularly important that patients get diagnosed early, because once you get to later stages there’s not much you can do for the patient. So, procedures like lung resection and radiation are successful primarily in early-stage cancer patients,” Balkrishnan said.

The University of Virginia says it has partnered with minority organizations to help the receive any treatments.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
free bridge floodplain advocacy group
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville’s first climate action plan
Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic in the Grundy area at Riverview...
Remote Area Medical plans to hold a free clinic in November
The post office quietly opened to the public after being shut down for four months.
The Montpelier Station Post Office quietly reopens to the public after it unexpectedly closed
A teacher shortage is having the Virginia Department of Education use social media for a new...
VDE launches “Become a Teacher” campaign