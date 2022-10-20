The Montpelier Station Post Office quietly reopens to the public after it unexpectedly closed

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Montpelier Station Post Office has reopened to the public after being closed for four months.

The post office was closed back in June due to the historical racial segregation exhibit that shares the same building.

“When the train depot was first built in 1910, it obviously operated as a train station both for freight and for passengers,” Katie Crawford-Lackey said. “Then, shortly after that the United States Postal Service set up shop here, as well.”

The community came together and spoke up after the building was closed.

“Members are really excited about the reopening, and we’re very happy. Both the Montpelier Foundation, as well as the community members, just very happy that the USPS has listened to our voices and reopened,” Crawford-Lackey said.

The historic post office has been open since 1912, and currently serves around 100 families.

