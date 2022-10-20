Advertise With Us
Light House Studio holds its 18th annual Adrenaline Film Project

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light House Studio in Charlottesville is holding its 18th annual Adrenaline Film Project.

Participants have three days to write, film, and edit a short film with mentors guiding them along the way.

“It’s a very fast-moving event, it’s a very exciting event, but it’s also meant to be educational, and specifically educate folks on how to make movies within sort of best industry practices,” mentor Steve Robilliard said.

The movie making challenge is open to everyone, with no age constraint for potential film makers.

“You’ve got high school students working alongside Charlottesville locals who could be in their 30s or 40s. We have really experienced filmmakers participate in the event and we have people who have barely held the camera before, so it’s really designed for everybody and the mentors tried to sort of customize their approach and each team based on what their needs are, but it’s really helpful to sit and make sure,” West said.

The mentors say the goal of the event is to help future film makers find their potential.

“As mentors, what we try to do is uplift that voice. Try to take the raw edges off of the talent that comes in and refine it into something that reaches audience and has the ability to move people,” Robillard said.

Ten teams are fanning out across Charlottesville day and night for 72 hours making movies for a Saturday night screening at the Virginia Hill Theater.

