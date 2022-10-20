Gradual warming trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Most areas will see temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The warming trend will take us into the weekend. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a coastal low that will develop of the coast of the Carolina’s this weekend. The low will be far enough to our east that we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of a stray shower late Sunday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

