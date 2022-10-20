Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

CPD investigating false report regarding Buford Middle School

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a false report of a possible shooter at Buford Middle School.

CPD says officers were called out to the school around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, October 20. Authorities later determined the call was a hoax.

The department says Buford Middle School was placed on a lockdown while officers searched the area.

CPD gave the all-clear for the school to resume normal activity at 1:11 p.m. It says counselors and mental health professionals are on-hand at Buford to speak with students and staff.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
free bridge floodplain advocacy group
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash

Latest News

UVA grounds
Protect Our Democracy Forum underway at UVA Oct 22
ACFR Training Building in Albemarle Co.
ACFR coaches firefighters with annual hands-on training
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Teens charged in connection with shooting near Downtown Mall
Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the...
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell