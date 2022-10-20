CPD investigating false report regarding Buford Middle School
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a false report of a possible shooter at Buford Middle School.
CPD says officers were called out to the school around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, October 20. Authorities later determined the call was a hoax.
The department says Buford Middle School was placed on a lockdown while officers searched the area.
CPD gave the all-clear for the school to resume normal activity at 1:11 p.m. It says counselors and mental health professionals are on-hand at Buford to speak with students and staff.
