CPD investigating false report regarding Buford Middle School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a false report of a possible shooter at Buford Middle School.

CPD says officers were called out to the school around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, October 20. Authorities later determined the call was a hoax.

The department says Buford Middle School was placed on a lockdown while officers searched the area.

CPD gave the all-clear for the school to resume normal activity at 1:11 p.m. It says counselors and mental health professionals are on-hand at Buford to speak with students and staff.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.