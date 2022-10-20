Charlottesville’s first climate action plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working on a plan to reduce greenhouse gases and more.

City Council was presented with a climate action plan earlier this month. Additionally, an online survey for the Climate Protection Program has gathered more than 1,000 responses.

You can provide feedback by filling out an online form or attending drop-in hours scheduled over the next two weeks.

The deadline for feedback is November 9.

