Beautiful Friday and Start to Weekend. Temps Edge Up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Couple of more cold overnights, but temperatures edging up and trending milder this weekend into early next week. A beautiful Friday, with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Saturday the pick of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70. Take in the Autumn color. We will see mostly cloudy skies Sunday and the possibility of some showers. A developing coastal storm will bring the clouds This storm looks to bring rain, especially to areas near and east of I-95 during the day Sunday. Keep checking back for updates as this system may back showers more to the west. Closer to the Blue Ridge Mountains and Central Virginia.

Milder 70s for the start of next week, before the next cold front by the end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and frosty. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Sunny, not as cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Cold Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost conditions.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain to the east. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers or storm. Highs near 70. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs low to mid 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.