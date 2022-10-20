Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

“Athlete Brands” helps high school and college athletes optimize their brand

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A book co-written by a professor with the University of Virginia aims to help student-athletes through the NIL (name, image, likeness) process.

“The school was being approached by a number of different organizations and agencies that want to take advantage of NIL, and to quote, ‘Help the school and athletes,’” Prof. Kim Whitler said.

“I think it’s easy to get it right, but it’s also easy to get it wrong” Rebecca Jarrett with the UVA Women’s Soccer Team said.

Whitler and Jay Hodgkins wrote “Athlete Brands” to help guide student-athletes to make money off their brand. The professor says they spent five months analyzing the most valuable brands.

“We went and we looked at the top brands and identified who they had aligned with from a student-athlete perspective,” Whitler said.

She says the most common mistake student-athletes make is targeting the wrong audience.

“If we can help student-athletes make that shift from using social media to communicate with peers to using it as an ad to promote their brand, then the images need to shift accordingly,” the professor said.

“I think there’s definitely a delicate balance between showing who you are and what you do outside of playing the sport that you play, but also highlight what you are: A student-athlete. You take that seriously,” Jarrett said.

If you would like to order Athlete Brands, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
free bridge floodplain advocacy group
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash

Latest News

The outside of Light House Studio on West Market Street
Light House Studio holds its 18th annual Adrenaline Film Project
University of Lynchburg to hold a Halloween event for kids of all medical needs
University of Lynchburg partnering with non-profit to help kids of all abilities enjoy Halloween
Whimsically Witchy is located across from McSwain Elementary School in Staunton.
Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display
CARS
New portable ultrasound devices are coming to CARS ambulances