Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.(American Airlines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines announced they will no longer have first class cabins on international flights.

Instead, the airline will be replacing those cabins with more business class seats.

The move was announced Thursday in response to customer demand.

The company’s chief said the decision to replace the first class cabins with business seats is to keep up with what the customers “most want or are most willing to pay for.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
free bridge floodplain advocacy group
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
The state still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State...
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade
UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
New study shows minority lung cancer patients have lower survival rates