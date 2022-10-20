Advertise With Us
ACFR coaches firefighters with annual hands-on training

ACFR Training Building in Albemarle Co.
ACFR Training Building in Albemarle Co.(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says it’s giving its trainees hands on experience through simulated drills so they’re ready when it’s time to fight a fire with real victims.

“The instructors do a really good job of trying to simulate fire conditions inside of a single-family dwelling,” recruit firefighter Eric Sadlon said.

Robert Greene, the training division inspector, says these drills make saving lives second nature.

“Being able to go in there and search and look for victims, potentially kids, whatever the situation may be, it takes a lot of practice,” Sadlon said, while speaking about the simulation.

Battalion Chief Matt Ascoli gave some ways to protect yourself from a potential fire in your home.

“Obviously we want to have working smoke alarms to be notified early, then notify 9-1-1 early, and have an exit plan to get out of the building safely,” Ascoli said.

Ascoli also says to make a habit of shutting doors in your home to keep fire from spreading if one does start.

