Warmer temperatures on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up !...Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and cool temperatures today. A steady west wind will make conditions feel a little cooler. It will be another cold night tonight, but milder temperatures are on the way. A southwest wind is expected to warm conditions into the 60s and 70s later this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.