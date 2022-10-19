Three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington sits down with UVA sports psychologist

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Three-time majors champion, Ryder Cup Captain, and current PGA Sr. Tour Champion Padraig Harrington visited the club at Glenmore. He sat down for a Q&A session with Bob Rotella, a sports psychologist who worked at the University of Virginia for 21 years.

At the event, Harrington shared some of the wisdom he gained in his time as a professional Irish golfer.

“When it comes to golf, there are a lot of things that cross over to life. If you want to win, you got to put yourself out there, and sometimes you’re going to fail because of that. So, kind of like life, you’ve got to put yourself out there take a chance.” Harrington said. “You’ve got to learn from your mistakes, you’ve got to get up.”

Harrington has worked with Rotella on his golf game for 25 years.

“He gives you responsibility, which you know, I think that makes him different from a lot of people, whether it’s coaches or psychologists, he helps you, gives you the tools to make yourself better, but ultimately, it’s up to you. It’s never his responsibility, it’s your responsibility,” Harrington said about Rotella.

Harrington shared advice geared towards the younger players in the crowd and answered questions.

“If you’re a beginner, you’ve got to learn to swing the club pretty fast to start over, you got to move your head, you’ve got to move your feet, do not keep them down, you’ve got to keep your swing reasonably short in the backswing, and you got to try and hit the ball low, not high,” Harrington said.

He also shared the guidance he wished he could have given to his teenage self.

“There’s a time and a place for everything. Make time to let loose and enjoy yourself. But also, you know, I’m assuming you’re going to work hard the other time, but it can’t be all work and no play,” Harrington said.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Rotella Academy, which teaches golf to young athletes.

