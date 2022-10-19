Sunny, breezy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, the rest of the day should be pleasantly cool. With clear skies and light wind tonight, temperatures will dip in the upper 20s, and low 30s. We’ll have southwest wind Thursday, which will gradually begin to warm temperatures into the 60s and 70s by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

