Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Student remains hospitalized after Dinwiddie school fire

Officials say fire started during a flammable liquid demonstration involving methanol
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry...
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom on Oct. 12.(Source; NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - One of the students injured in a fire at a Dinwiddie High School remains in the hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

Two of those injured and taken to the hospital have been released and are expected to remain there “for some time.”

Officials said the fire started during a flammable liquid demonstration involving methanol.

Vapor from a demonstration remained in the air and caused “flame jetting” during a second demonstration by the teacher, officials said. The fire ignited and traveled diagonally across the room about 10 feet until it reached a whiteboard.

Those injured in the fire were directly in that path. The school division says according to statements from students, safety equipment such as goggles were not used during the experiment.

Officials say that the use of methanol was acceptable to be using in a classroom setting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning

Latest News

Student loan forgiveness application deadline approaches for public service workers and general...
Public service loan forgiveness deadline approaches while general student loan forgiveness application opens
Padraig Harrington sits down for conversation with Bob Rotella
Three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington sits down with UVA sports psychologist
Savion Hiter
Falcon Club 1018
Three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington sits down with UVA sports psychologist
Three Time Major Champion Padraig Harrington sits down with UVA sports psychologist