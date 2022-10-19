RCA releases 2022 Stream Health Report

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Findings from a new report show habitats and bacteria in the Rivanna River aren’t doing too well.

The Rivanna Conservation Alliance released its 2022 Stream Health Report. It concluded that 80% of the 50-some different biological sites didn’t meet water-quality standards.

RCA says most sites got a “fair” score, but seven spots moved down in their ratings.

“If we’ve had really heavy rains or floods, that can really depress the scores and I think that’s part of what we’re seeing this year,” RCA Executive Director Lisa Wittenborn said.

River health and the health of what lives in the water is important for more than just the environment.

“They’re also important for public health. We get our drinking water from the Rivanna,” Witternborn said. “It’s really important to have clean water so that we can come out here and safely enjoy these wonderful natural spaces.”

Both the RCA and Charlottesville say water runoff has a big effect. Dan Frisbee, a water resource specialist with the city, says the past few reports have generally shown more sites getting worse instead of improving.

“What we’re dealing with today is pollution that’s coming from the land, it’s coming from people’s yards, it’s coming from parking lots, from farms,” Wittenborn said. “It’s much harder to control that type of pollution.”

The city says where there is development, there is going to be an impact, but it is working to mitigate the effects.

“We’ve converted some parking lots that aren’t used anymore into a vegetated filter. It’s able to accept and absorb storm water runoff rather than generate it. We’ve put a vegetated roof on the City Hall building that also soaks up water,” Frisbee said.

In order to do more, Frisbee says his team needs more staff.

“We’re doing what we can with the staff and the budget that we have available, but perhaps we could make a bigger difference with more,” he said.

“On an individual level, I would say look around your own yard and think about what is washing off of your property into the nearest stream. If you can disconnect your gutters and have a rain barrel, or a rain garden, or if you can use less fertilizers or other chemicals on your lawn. If you can plant trees, that’s one of the most important things that you can do,” Wittenborn said.

