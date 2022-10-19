Advertise With Us
Public service loan forgiveness deadline approaches while general student loan forgiveness application opens

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The application for federal student loan forgiveness is now live. More than 8 million Americans have already applied since Monday.

“There are people who have been trying to use it in the early days in the first couple days since it’s opened and it has such a high volume of applicants and the website is getting slowed down,” 57th district’s, Delegate Sally Hudson said.

There is an application open for people who work for nonprofits too. The deadline is quickly approaching for this public service loan forgiveness, coming up on October 31.

Even with the influx, you can keep checking back by clicking here for the federal student loan forgiveness application, or here for the public service loan forgiveness application.

The deadline for the federal student loan forgiveness application is December 31, 2023.

