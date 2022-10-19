New portable ultrasound devices are coming to CARS ambulances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paramedics with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Area Rescue Squad are working with clinical partners to train for a new addition to their ambulances.

CARS is introducing a pre-hospital ultrasound device.

“A lot of emergency physicians are very well trained in how to use ultrasound, and now some of the technology has become portable enough that that is moving into the pre -hospital setting,” Deputy Chief Harrison Brookeman said. “It’s about the size of like an electric razor is how I try and equate it, and it plugs into an iPad, and it allows us to be able to bring that ultrasound technology into the field for our paramedics to be able to use.”

The technology will give CARS teams and doctors a head start for advanced care.

“We don’t have a lot of diagnostic tools in the ambulance, but we’re providing a lot of the same treatments that are in the hospital, and so our paramedics are kind of at a disadvantage and that they don’t have as many tools available to them,” Brookeman said.

This device will help change that. CARS hopes to have it in use by late November.

“There’s probably 1,000 uses for ultrasound, and we’re trying to figure out exactly what is going to be best for us,” Brookeman said. “It will help patients down the line once they get to the emergency department.”

Brookeman says this device will definitely help save lives.

