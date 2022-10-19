Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

New portable ultrasound devices are coming to CARS ambulances

CARS
CARS
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paramedics with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Area Rescue Squad are working with clinical partners to train for a new addition to their ambulances.

CARS is introducing a pre-hospital ultrasound device.

“A lot of emergency physicians are very well trained in how to use ultrasound, and now some of the technology has become portable enough that that is moving into the pre -hospital setting,” Deputy Chief Harrison Brookeman said. “It’s about the size of like an electric razor is how I try and equate it, and it plugs into an iPad, and it allows us to be able to bring that ultrasound technology into the field for our paramedics to be able to use.”

The technology will give CARS teams and doctors a head start for advanced care.

“We don’t have a lot of diagnostic tools in the ambulance, but we’re providing a lot of the same treatments that are in the hospital, and so our paramedics are kind of at a disadvantage and that they don’t have as many tools available to them,” Brookeman said.

This device will help change that. CARS hopes to have it in use by late November.

“There’s probably 1,000 uses for ultrasound, and we’re trying to figure out exactly what is going to be best for us,” Brookeman said. “It will help patients down the line once they get to the emergency department.”

Brookeman says this device will definitely help save lives.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning

Latest News

Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry...
Student remains hospitalized after Dinwiddie school fire
Findings from a new report show habitats and bacteria in the Rivanna River aren’t doing too well.
RCA releases 2022 Stream Health Report
Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community.
Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnering up
Student loan forgiveness application deadline approaches for public service workers and general...
Public service loan forgiveness deadline approaches while general student loan forgiveness application opens