More Cold Nights and Cool Days Through Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More freeze and frost conditions and still cool temperatures to finish out the week. This current October Cold snap will retreat as we move into the weekend. Temperatures will edge upward to the milder, low 70s by Saturday. On Sunday, a developing coastal storm, could bring more clouds and some showers to the region. Check back for updates. The weather pattern will turn milder for much of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Frost and Freeze conditions. Lows mid 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy and cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Cold Lows low to mid 30s. Frost/Freeze conditions.

Friday: Sunny, not as cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Cold Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost conditions.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: More clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s.

