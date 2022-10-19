Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

More Cold Nights and Cool Days Through Late Week

Milder Temps to Return for Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More freeze and frost conditions and still cool temperatures to finish out the week. This current October Cold snap will retreat as we move into the weekend. Temperatures will edge upward to the milder, low 70s by Saturday. On Sunday, a developing coastal storm, could bring more clouds and some showers to the region. Check back for updates. The weather pattern will turn milder for much of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Frost and Freeze conditions. Lows mid 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy and cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Cold Lows low to mid 30s. Frost/Freeze conditions.

Friday: Sunny, not as cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Cold Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost conditions.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: More clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny, breezy and cool
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Warmer temperatures on the horizon
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM