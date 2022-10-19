Advertise With Us
Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnering up

Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community.

Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnered up for the first time Wednesday, October 19, to drop off meals and books to clients. People could come up to the bus for books or pick from a basket for themselves or their grandkids.

“With so many of our clients being homebound, they don’t get the opportunity to go to the library. So, we’re bringing the library to them, which I think is incredible,” Assistant Director Hailey Peterson said.

“Whenever I go to stops and adults get on the bus it’s always very nostalgic for them. People, especially the older adults, will say, ‘I haven’t been on a bus for 40 years,’ and it’s just fun for everyone,” founder Sharon Stone said.

This team-up is a trial run and if it goes well the two organizations hope to do it again in the future.

