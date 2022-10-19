Advertise With Us
Louisa’s Savion Hiter named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Savion Hiter
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County’s Savion Hiter is this week’s Falcon Club Player of the Week.

The 14-year-old freshman had another huge game for the Lions. Hiter accounted for almost 200 total yards Friday against Western Albemarle. He rushed for 120 yards on just nine carriers, with four touchdowns, leading the Lions to a 56-0 win.

“I always have to rely on my blockers and athleticism I have and just use my talent,” Hiter said.

Hiter also caught four passes for 67 yards, and even intercepted a pass in the end zone on defense.

“His speed and athleticism, you don’t see that in a 14-year-old kid. His ability to make cuts and read the holes, be patient, then turn on the afterburners, I’ve never seen it in the high school level,” Coach Will Patrick said.

Hiter has almost 1,200 total yards this season, and he’s averaging 13 yards every time he touches the ball, running or receiving. He has 16 touchdowns in Louisa’s eight games, all wins.

Just a few days ago, the 14-year-old Hiter got his first division 1 scholarship offer from the University of Maryland.

“It felt great, obviously I have to give credit to my coaches, everybody that worked with me when I was younger,” Hiter said.

Hiter says his dream is to play at Alabama.

“His passion and love for it just show every time he touches the ball or is on defense. He’s a great teammate and a great kid to be around,” Coach Patrick said.

