Election spending in Virginia’s 7th District at historic levels

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Federal Election Commission says both candidates vying for Virginia’s 7th District are bringing in and spending money at historic levels.

From July 1 to September 30, Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger brought in around $2.2 million, while her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, stands around $1.5 million.

“I saw both candidates, at least this quarter, raise roughly in the $2 million range. It wasn’t too long ago that that type of money would be good for a Senate candidate, you know, not just someone who’s running for house,” said Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics.

Overall, the Federal Election Commission says Spanberger is at the top of the spending curve.

