Albemarle football defeats Orange County 55-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team outscored Orange County 34-0 in the second half on Tuesday night to defeat the Hornets 55-14. It was a rescheduled game that previously had been cancelled due to the remnants of Hurricane Ivan earlier this month.

The Patriots improve to 6-1 on the season. Orange County falls to 5-2. Watch the highlights:

