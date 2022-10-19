Albemarle football defeats Orange County 55-14
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team outscored Orange County 34-0 in the second half on Tuesday night to defeat the Hornets 55-14. It was a rescheduled game that previously had been cancelled due to the remnants of Hurricane Ivan earlier this month.
The Patriots improve to 6-1 on the season. Orange County falls to 5-2. Watch the highlights:
