Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Women United in Philanthropy holds first face-to-face lucheon since pandemic

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Women United in Philanthropy hosted its 2022 Human Services Grant Award Luncheon Tuesday, October 18.

“The circle keeps on turning when you empower and educate women to be philanthropic and active and advocates in their community,” Anna Patchias with WUP said.

Jennifer Feist is a founding member of the Dr. Lorna Breen Foundation. After her sister died by suicide, her family turned that experience into a way to empower people across the country.

“We created a foundation that focuses on bringing awareness to these issues that impact the healthcare workforce, as well as the issues around suicide that impact the healthcare workforce uniquely,” Corey Fiest, a co-founder, said.

“We took her experience with her loss and what we learned and turned it into something more positive,” Jennifer Fiest said.

Turning tragedy into something positive is what WUP stands for: “And those are skills she built and encouraged as a founding member of Women United,” Patchias said.

The group also shows women that giving back as a unit generates positive change.

“Collective giving, women putting their money together was an empowering way to make a difference in our community,” Patchias said.

“Together we can do great things. Again, it’s not one person giving a lot, it’s a lot of people giving a little,” Libby Edwards-Allbaugh with WUP said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion

Latest News

New UVA Health research could lead to better Alzheimer’s treatments
BRAFB in need of holiday volunteers
Venable fourth graders take a vote
Venable Elementary School students get a taste of democracy
The gunman fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia...
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks resident input