Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Widespread FREEZE Tonight. October Chills Continue this Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coldest air of the early Autumn season, so far, is here. Widespread subfreezing temperatures tonight, with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. FREEZE Warning for Central Virginia until 9 AM Wednesday. This will mark the end of growing season for most locations. Cold nights and cool days the rest of the week. Temperatures will start to edge upward to the milder low 70s by the weekend. Dry weather looks to carry until later next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Widespread freezing conditions and frost. Lows mid 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Cold Lows mid 20s to low 30s. Frost/ Freeze conditions.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Cold Lows low to mid 30s. Frost/Freeze conditions.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Cold Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost conditions.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild, few showers possible. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Temperatures plunge tonight
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Bundle up !
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM