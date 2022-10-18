Widespread FREEZE Tonight. October Chills Continue this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coldest air of the early Autumn season, so far, is here. Widespread subfreezing temperatures tonight, with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. FREEZE Warning for Central Virginia until 9 AM Wednesday. This will mark the end of growing season for most locations. Cold nights and cool days the rest of the week. Temperatures will start to edge upward to the milder low 70s by the weekend. Dry weather looks to carry until later next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Widespread freezing conditions and frost. Lows mid 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Cold Lows mid 20s to low 30s. Frost/ Freeze conditions.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Cold Lows low to mid 30s. Frost/Freeze conditions.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Cold Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost conditions.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild, few showers possible. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low 70s.

