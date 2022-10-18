Venable Elementary School students get a taste of democracy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Venable Elementary School are weighing in on a new playground for the Charlottesville school.

Fourth-grade students got a taste of democracy Tuesday, October 18, as they voted on designs for the new playground.

“There were three options that were given to our schools by the city Parks & Rec. Department,” Amanda Korman said.

It appeared to be a tight race between the “B” and “C” choices.

“I voted for ‘C,’ because one ‘C’ is awesome and two, because I know lots of little kids who would like ‘C’ and three, because there is a little more of a sense of danger and excitement,” fourth grader Leila said.

“‘B.’ It has a lot of stuff to do,” fourth grader Sohail said.

Some points that stood out to voters: A rope course and places to hide for hide & seek.

“This is a lot more fun than normal voting,” Leila said. “You can’t vote until you’re 18, and your parents never tell you what they voted for.”

Fourth grader Bela weighed in on this voting being more fun, saying: " When your parents go to vote, and you just can’t do anything.”

While these students are unlikely to be at Venable when the playground is done, some are excited to for future students.

“It kind of gives fourth graders a new legacy,” fourth grader Vivian said. “We’re not going to get to see it, but we can always come back and see how it turned out.”

While younger grades will have to wait to see which is picked, one second grader is excited for a new place to play.

“I’m going with choice ‘B’ because it has loads of fun stuff, but I’m also going with choice ‘C’ because it has some cool floating things that are cool for tag,” second grader Musa said.

“They’re really helping to choose the future for the kids that are younger than them, and we’re really grateful to them for their feedback,” Korman said.

The new playground is expected to cost $60,000-$90,000 and could be completed by next school year.

