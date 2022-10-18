Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

State revenues grow, even as economy slows

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - State revenues continued to grow in the first quarter of the budget year, even as the economy slowed.

Virginia Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings briefed members of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Tuesday morning.

Revenues were up more than seven percent through September, but Cummings warned that economic indicators increasingly point toward a period of recession.

“The storm clouds are getting closer, and I think more troubling for everybody on what might lay ahead,” Cummings told the committee members. “So we’re obviously watching that very closely.”

Members of the committee also learned the state has issued almost 2.8 million tax rebates, with about 400,000 to go.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning

Latest News

(FILE)
Study: Pregnant women with disabilities 2x as likely to experience partner violence
(FILE)
Election spending in Virginia’s 7th District at historic levels
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
"Men too." That's the message from a man who beat breast cancer twice.
‘Men too’: Two-time breast cancer survivor raising awareness for men with tattoo