Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

New UVA Health research could lead to better Alzheimer’s treatments

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health are excited about a new finding that could lead to a better understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and MS are believed to be caused by the brain’s inability to remove the buildup of toxins.

New research done on mice suggests there may be a way for the brain to cleanse itself.

“This molecule helps these cells in the brain. The immune cells, or only immune cells in the brain, helps to both phagocytosis, which basically means to eat and remove these compounds, or also kind of corral them into areas to help,” John Lukens said.

Researchers are hopeful this finding could lead to better preventative care and treatments.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion

Latest News

Women United in Philanthropy
Women United in Philanthropy holds first face-to-face lucheon since pandemic
BRAFB in need of holiday volunteers
Venable fourth graders take a vote
Venable Elementary School students get a taste of democracy
The gunman fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia...
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks resident input