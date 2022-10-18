Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

‘It was a lot to take in’: Parent reacts to Highland Springs school brawl

One mom says she’s unhappy with how the school division handled the situation.
Police say a security resource officer sprayed his pepper-spray to de-escalate the situation.
By Macy Moors
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A massive brawl at Highland Springs High School in Henrico has injured many students and one resource officer.

Henrico police confirm a fight between a group of students broke out around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted

Police say a security resource officer sprayed his pepper spray to de-escalate the situation.

“To walk in there and see that many students crying, it was a lot to take in,” mother Monica Tinsley said.

Tinsley says her son was not physically involved in the fight but was sprayed with pepper spray.

Her son was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for his burns.

Tinsley says if it weren’t for her son calling fifteen minutes after the fight - she wouldn’t have known anything was happening.

She says the school didn’t notify families until an hour and a half after the altercation.

Principal Dr. Kenneth White sent out an email to families on Monday saying in part:

Springer Nation:

As a follow-up to this morning’s message, I want you to know that the school day ended peacefully and without further disruption to learning.

As individuals and as a school community, we are better than the behavior displayed by some of our students today. The altercation this morning escalated quickly and required the SRO to discharge pepper spray to de-escalate the situation. As a result, several students suffered side effects, and a lock and teach was necessary. I cannot emphasize this enough: we will not tolerate continued violence, and anyone involved in a fight will be disciplined.

Being a member of the Springer Nation is a privilege and a point of pride. We must not let the actions of a small group tarnish the reputation of our incredible students and school.

Thank you. Dr. Kenneth White

Tinsley says the email addressing Monday’s fight is not enough.

“I will say the cop that was on the video spraying everyone is an awesome person, but they should’ve had some better practices in place for when things like this happen,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley says her son is back at home healing from his burns. She says he won’t be in school for the next few days.

“Pray for our children. I mean that’s pretty much all you can really do,” Tinsley said.

Police say Monday’s altercation is still under investigation.

On Tuesday, Henrico school leaders say additional counselors will be on school grounds for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion

Latest News

The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Charlottesville City Council October 17, 2022
Charlottesville City Council announces two filled positions, closes tax loopholes
On Saturday the Central Shenandoah Health District partnered with Waynesboro public schools to...
VDH announces availability of bivalent COVID-19 boosters for kids 5+
The old elementary school has sat idle for twenty years, now, a developer is making plans to...
Proposed plans for former Criglersville Elementary School causing some concern