Charlottesville City Council announces two filled positions, closes tax loopholes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council announced two roles had been filled during its meeting on October 17.

Charlottesville Fire Department’s Captain Jeremy Evans will serve as the city’s first Emergency Management Coordinator. Deputy Chief Michael Thomas will replace Hezedean Smith as the interim Charlottesville Fire Chief, effective October 21st.

“He has over 31 years of experience in fire service in the city of Lynchburg, and he has the right perspective on the current status of the department and the need for stabilization,” City Manager Michael Rogers said.

City council also made some updates to its code to match a state law closing loopholes for AirBnbs.

”One way that that hosts were getting out of paying the lodging taxes, the actual charge for the room itself would be miniscule. But the cleaning fees and the pet fees, and the other things were astronomical. And so in the former way of thinking, those were not subject to tax, but the general assembly changed that,” Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers explained.

There was also a change to ensure the new UVA hotel would not be tax exempt.

“The last little change here is in anticipation of the University of Virginia opening a hotel in town. There was a curious little exemption in the local code that exempted stays in educational institutions. I don’t know that anybody would try to take advantage of that,” Divers said.

Counselor Michael Payne summarized the changes.

“I guess it would boil down to UVA, when they build a hotel, that wouldn’t be tax exempt -- and then there’s more that the city can tax on Airbnb,” Payne said.

Council also took a first look at how it will use almost $600,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. It includes $50,000 set aside for City Hall Ambassadors, who would help guide people through reopened city hall.

A vote on how to spend the federal money is expected in November.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.