Bundle up !

Quick cold snap, milder late week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up before heading out today. After reaching 70 yesterday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Many locations will see temperatures in the 20s and 30s tonight. The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Watches and Warnings. Make sure you keep the pets indoors. Conditions will gradually warm into the 70s by this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert ! clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

