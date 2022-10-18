Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

BRAFB in need of holiday volunteers

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holidays are a busy time for food banks, and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is asking for volunteers to help with increasing demand.

“Volunteering is such an important part of what goes on during the holidays, and certainly, when you’re thinking about volunteering, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is one of the great organizations, I think. I’m a little biased of course, but it’s a great organization to volunteer with,” said Lee Sinclair with the BRAFB.

The BRAFB says it will gladly accept any help, whether it be food, money, or time.

“Specialized volunteers can really make an impact. Specialized volunteers are folks who maybe can bring their own special line of work, whether it’s clerical or computer skills, and they can do work for us, maybe even translation, and help us to really do good work in the community,” Sinclair said.

If you are interested in volunteering for Thanksgiving, now is the time to sign up.

“Folks, especially in the food industry, like we are, are thinking about Thanksgiving already, so if you are thinking about maybe volunteering with your friends or family or co-workers, you probably want to be looking at that right now. Those slots are going to fill up fast in lots of organizations,” Sinclair said.

For more information on volunteering with the BRAFB this holiday season, here is a link.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion

Latest News

Women United in Philanthropy
Women United in Philanthropy holds first face-to-face lucheon since pandemic
New UVA Health research could lead to better Alzheimer’s treatments
Venable fourth graders take a vote
Venable Elementary School students get a taste of democracy
The gunman fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia...
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks resident input