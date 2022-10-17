Advertise With Us
Report: Black people disproportionately arrested in Virginia for marijuana-related offenses

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police in Virginia are more likely to arrest Black people than white people for marijuana-related offenses, according to the Washington Post.

JM Pedini with Virginia NORML says the legalization of marijuana has significantly reduced arrests, but policy change does not alter police practices.

“Legalization as a policy change will reduce marijuana possession arrests by around 90%, but what it does not do is reduce the disproportionate way arrests are made between Black and white Virginians,” Pedini said.

According to the Washington Post, cannabis and criminal justice experts say disparities will remain if policing practices remain unchanged.

