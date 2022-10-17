Proposed plans for former Criglersville Elementary School causing some concern

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A developer from Richmond says he wants to revitalize the old elementary school in Criglersville, but some in the small community are concerned.

“I think consultation with the community was our very first step in this process, and will continue far beyond the zoning decision,” Developer Felix Schapiro said.

The school building has been abandoned for more than 20 years, and one concern is zoning.

“The zoning change we’ve requested is well within the bounds of Madison County’s zoning ordinance. We’ve requested to rezone the property mixed-use with conditions, which means we would be able to have multiple uses on one property,” Schapiro said.

One of those uses would include music, and neighbors worry about the noise.

“Are we prepared for amplified outdoor music?” Laura Smooth said. “We have no noise ordinances in Madison, so there’s nothing to regulate it.”

The developer says he is aware of that concern and has a two-stage plan: Part one is passive.

“We have a landscaping plan that includes a vegetative barrier along the peripheries,” Schapiro said. “We have voluntarily proffered times, after which we will not make noise.”

Part two is more active: “We’ve pledged to have on-site representation at all times that events are going,” the developer said.

Schapiro says he wants to ensure the school stays standing and will do a historic rehabilitation to the building.

