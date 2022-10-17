Mix of clouds, sun, breezy, and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front continues to move east of the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will be seasonal with a steady southwest wind. As our wind shifts to the northwest, conditions will begin to cool tonight. Most areas will see lows tonight in the 30s. Over the next couple of days our temperatures will be below average. However, the late week and the weekend will see a gradual warming trend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly suny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

