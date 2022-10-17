Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Mix of clouds, sun, breezy, and seasonal

Cooler days and cold nights
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front continues to move east of the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will be seasonal with a steady southwest wind. As our wind shifts to the northwest, conditions will begin to cool tonight. Most areas will see lows tonight in the 30s. Over the next couple of days our temperatures will be below average. However, the late week and the weekend will see a gradual warming trend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly suny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Clearing and cooler
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Showers Exit and Turning Colder