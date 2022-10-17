JABA offering free Medicare counseling at Fashion Square

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is offering its free Medicare counseling for open enrollment.

Starting Monday, October 17, people could go online and in-person for JABA’s service. It says a record 115 appointments were scheduled for just the first day.

“It is amazing to see the community able to engage in this service that we provide. We’re very excited to have all the people being able to get this free help this free service by volunteers here in the community,” Randy Rogers with JABA said.

JABA opened an office at Fashion Square so people can meet face-to-face.

Rogers says open enrollment is a great opportunity for people on Medicare to look at their options.

