Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

JABA offering free Medicare counseling at Fashion Square

JABA offering free Medicare counseling
JABA offering free Medicare counseling(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is offering its free Medicare counseling for open enrollment.

Starting Monday, October 17, people could go online and in-person for JABA’s service. It says a record 115 appointments were scheduled for just the first day.

“It is amazing to see the community able to engage in this service that we provide. We’re very excited to have all the people being able to get this free help this free service by volunteers here in the community,” Randy Rogers with JABA said.

JABA opened an office at Fashion Square so people can meet face-to-face.

Rogers says open enrollment is a great opportunity for people on Medicare to look at their options.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion

Latest News

A Charlottesville City Schools school bus
Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources
(FILE)
UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids
(STOCK)
Report: Black people disproportionately arrested in Virginia for marijuana-related offenses
Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to...
Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime