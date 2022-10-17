Advertise With Us
Gas prices continue to rise

Gas prices increase in Virginia
Gas prices increase in Virginia(Nick Nelson)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia.

AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week.

Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday.

The local bargain is Orange County, where you’ll pay around $3.53.

Nationally, AAA says the average is $3.88.

