Gas prices continue to rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia.

AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week.

Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday.

The local bargain is Orange County, where you’ll pay around $3.53.

Nationally, AAA says the average is $3.88.

