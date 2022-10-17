Advertise With Us
Clearing and cooler

sunny days, and cold nights
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers will be moving out as a cold front advances across the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with breezy conditions today. Temperatures will be seasonal , however, conditions will begin to cool by Tuesday. For much of the week, temperatures will be below normal until we get into the weekend. Expect sunshine and 70s Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

