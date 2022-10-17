Clearing and cooler
sunny days, and cold nights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers will be moving out as a cold front advances across the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with breezy conditions today. Temperatures will be seasonal , however, conditions will begin to cool by Tuesday. For much of the week, temperatures will be below normal until we get into the weekend. Expect sunshine and 70s Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
