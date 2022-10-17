Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them.

CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this is about meeting the students where they are, whether it’s a one-on-one conversation, or just giving them access to a space where they can come relax.

“For some students that is going to be, you know, being able to process some feelings about things that happen. Again, it’s not about what happened at school, it’s about something that happened in their home, but they’re coming to school and they don’t check their lives at the door when they come to school like none of us do,” Amanda Korman with CCS said.

CCS also offers care solace to students and staff, a platform that helps lower the barrier to get access to mental health care.

