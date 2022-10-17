Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Beehive distribution program underway

Beehives (file)
Beehives (file)(PCSO)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Have you heard the buzz? The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is rolling out beehives to people who want them.

It’s an effort to help pollinators procreate and spread further around the commonwealth.

The hives do not come with bees, but it takes one expense away if you’re looking to bee-keep.

“It also provides new opportunities for people to raise bees, get honey,” David Gianino, program manager and office of plant industry services, said. “And, ultimately, for bees to pollinate around those new establishments.”

You can apply from October 26 to November 10.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion

Latest News

Book sale
JMRL holding annual book sale
(STOCK)
UVA pediatrics professor shares tips on avoiding SIDS
Getting a tattoo
Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause
(Baby file)
UVA pediatrics professor shares tips on avoiding SIDS