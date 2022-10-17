Advertise With Us
Autumn CHILLS This Week. Cool Days and Cold Nights

Frost/Freeze Conditions
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Autumn CHILLS down this week. The coldest air of the early Autumn season, so far, is moving into the Eastern United States. Colder nights with frost and freeze conditions and much cooler days will headline the weather this week. A Freeze Watch is in effect for late Tuesday night - Wednesday AM for Central Virginia. Widespread sub-freezing temperatures will occur. The growing season has already ended for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge, thus no frost/freeze alerts.

This will be common the rest of the week. Temperatures will start to edge upward to the milder low 70s by the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, breezy at times. Lows mid 30s Central Virginia, Lows upper 20s to low 30s Valley.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy at times. Highs low to mid 50s. Cold Lows upper 20s to low 30s. Frost/Freeze conditions.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Cold Lows mid 20s to low 30s. Frost/ Freeze conditions.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Cold Lows low to mid 30s. Frost/Freeze conditions.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Cold Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost conditions.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 70s.

