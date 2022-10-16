Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash with heavy entrapment in Gretna has left three people in the hospital Sunday.

According to Gretna Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched for a report of a crash with entrapment at around 11:50 a.m. to the 10500-block of E Gretna Road.

Units first located two patients that were trapped, and stabilized the trailer.

Three people ended up being taken to area hospitals. Virginia State Police is handling the case into the crash.

