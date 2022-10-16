Strong October Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Continued milder than average this third weekend of October.

Some breaks of sunshine today. Clouds thicken again later in the afternoon with a better rain shower chance by evening. The area most favored for a downpour will be near and especially south of I-64. Less rain farther north.

Still mild today ahead of a strong autumn cold front. That front arrives on Monday with breezy conditions and some more clouds. Little to no rainfall associated with it.

Much cooler behind the cold front Tuesday through Thursday. Some of the chilliest air of the season so far is due into town!

It’s a dry outlook with near seasonable temperatures late week and next weekend.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Showers developing later in the afternoon from the west. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light south breeze.

Sunday night: Showers with thunder possible south. Lows in the 50s. Light south breeze.

Monday: Partly sunny with a brisk breeze. Mainly dry with highs in the lower 60s for the Shenandoah Valley and mid to upper 60s to 70 degrees across central Virginia.

Monday night: Colder and clearing. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Cooler and sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost by dawn. Lows as cold as the upper 20s for parts of the region!

Thursday and Friday: Sunshine and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the chilly 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 70 degrees.

