Showers Exit and Turning Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain showers and even a rumble of thunder possible, mainly south through Sunday evening. Rain will exit by dawn.

Tracking a strong October cold front due in on Monday. Little to no rain with the actual front during the day. The wind will increase. Gusts to 30 mph likely. Not as warm as the last couple days.

Temperatures drop a good thirty degrees from Monday afternoon through dawn on Tuesday!

Much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnights lows in the frosty range.

Moderating conditions by the weekend. Overall, a dry outlook after tonight through at least Saturday.

Sunday night: Rain showers. Thunder possible, mainly south. Lows in the 50s. Light south breeze.

Monday: Partly sunny and becoming breeze. Highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees across central Virginia. Lower 60s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Monday night: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Watching for a possible developing storm system near-by. Keep checking back for updates. Highs lower 70s.

