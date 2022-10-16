Advertise With Us
Police investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

Charlottesville police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in the Hardy Drive area.

CPD announced Sunday, October 16, that officers were called out to that area around 2:30 a.m. There, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

The department says detectives are looking into any possible connection to the shooting yesterday in the area of McIntire Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

