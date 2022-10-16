Police investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in the Hardy Drive area.

CPD announced Sunday, October 16, that officers were called out to that area around 2:30 a.m. There, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

The department says detectives are looking into any possible connection to the shooting yesterday in the area of McIntire Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

