Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause

Moose's by the Creek have their second Tattoo for a Cause.
Moose's by the Creek have their second Tattoo for a Cause.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for ReadyKids

Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast.

“They’re a great local charity that helps kids in the area get the help that they need as far as education and care goes, which is an amazing opportunity that they’ve given us to help them really,” Endreas Kaine said.

The restaurant says 100% of proceeds raised is going straight to ReadyKids.

