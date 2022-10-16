JMRL holding annual book sale

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at Albemarle Square Shopping Center.

Hundreds of thousands of books were donated for the event, and sales are expected to bring in nearly $100,000 for JMRL.

“Other communities don’t, aren’t able to donate the quality of stuff. It’s a real special thing,” Manager Peter Manno said. “It’s actually very well-known sale. People from all up and down the East Coast. We’ve had people from California come.”

Proceeds from this sale benefit the public library system in Charlottesville and surrounding areas.

The sale got underway Saturday, October 15, and runs until Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The final two days of the sale will have everything 50% off.

