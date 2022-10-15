Tracking Passing Shower Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer than average this third weekend of October. Clouds fill in overnight with a slight shower chance before dawn.

Some breaks of sunshine Sunday. Clouds roll back in later in the day with a better rain shower chance by evening. The area most favored for rain will be especially near and south of I-64. Less rain farther north of I-64.

Still mild Sunday ahead of a strong autumn cold front. That front arrives on Monday with breezy conditions and some more clouds. Little to no rainfall associated with it.

Much cooler behind the cold front Tuesday through Thursday. Some of the chilliest air of the season so far is due into town!

It’s a dry outlook with near seasonable temperatures late next week and to start the next weekend.

Saturday night: A clear and pleasant evening. Clouds arrive overnight. Not as chilly as last night. A rain shower chance predawn. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Mainly dry during the day. Clouds and sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday night: A few showers around, mainly south. Lows in the 50s. Mostly cloudy sky.

Monday: Partly sunny and brisk. Mainly dry with highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Colder Monday night with lows in the 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Cooler and sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost by dawn. Lows as cold as the upper 20s for parts of the region!

Thursday and Friday: Sunshine and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the chilly 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 70 degrees.

