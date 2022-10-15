Piedmont Master Gardners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation with Trinity Episcopal Church on how to reduce food waste, save food, compost.

“Anybody can compost, you don’t have to have a half-acre of land to have a compost. You can vermi the compost using earthworms in your kitchen. You can put food waste in a in a bag and keep it in the freezer and then take it to a public composting operation like we have at the recycling center,” Piedmont Master Gardeners President Bill Sublette said.

Sublette says that learning how to garden not only provides food but help save food.

“I think gardeners are in a particularly good position to be able to explain how to reduce food waste because we’re generating food. Many of us are preserving food and we are sharing it with people with friends and family and with people in need,” Sublette said.

Trinity Episcopal Church says it is gardening to help those in the community.

“All of our food goes to food insecure families in the Charlottesville area through organizations such as Cultivate Charlottesville, which we have a partnership with them, and so when our produce is ready, we let them know and we bring it over,” said Ann Majewski with Trinity Episcopal Church.

Around 90 billion pounds of food are wasted each year in the U.S.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.