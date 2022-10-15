Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Piedmont Master Gardners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation with Trinity Episcopal Church on how to reduce food waste, save food, compost.

“Anybody can compost, you don’t have to have a half-acre of land to have a compost. You can vermi the compost using earthworms in your kitchen. You can put food waste in a in a bag and keep it in the freezer and then take it to a public composting operation like we have at the recycling center,” Piedmont Master Gardeners President Bill Sublette said.

Sublette says that learning how to garden not only provides food but help save food.

“I think gardeners are in a particularly good position to be able to explain how to reduce food waste because we’re generating food. Many of us are preserving food and we are sharing it with people with friends and family and with people in need,” Sublette said.

Trinity Episcopal Church says it is gardening to help those in the community.

“All of our food goes to food insecure families in the Charlottesville area through organizations such as Cultivate Charlottesville, which we have a partnership with them, and so when our produce is ready, we let them know and we bring it over,” said Ann Majewski with Trinity Episcopal Church.

Around 90 billion pounds of food are wasted each year in the U.S.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th
Hansel Aguilar
Charlottesville’s PCOB Executive Director is resigning

Latest News

Charlottesville-albemarle SPCA Rummage Store
Charlottesville SPCA holds 4th annual Critter Lift and Rummage event
Martha's Market
Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall
free bridge floodplain advocacy group
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
Martha's Market Saturday
Martha's Market Saturday