Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal.

The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns.

Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in the Free Bridge Advocacy Group.

“We are not against development. We’re not against new neighbors, but this development specifically is poorly planned and has high implications high negative implications for the citizens who already lived here,” Reilly said.

Reilly and her family share concern over a massive traffic increase and flooding if the development goes through.

“The no trespass signs that were recently posted are affecting my family quite a lot. My kids and their father and I like to walk down there frequently to enjoy the river to enjoy our green space. The trails are public property,” Reilly said.

She says that the trail was easily accessible, and that now it is not.

“You can see the signs all over town that say Charlottesville kids walk to school. We think that adding the number of cars that they’re talking about to this neighborhood will increase the danger of that by a lot,” Reilly said.

Eleanor Neumann is a renter in the affected neighborhood and also in the advocacy group.

“We’re against a development that blocks our access to the river trail, which many of us use every single day. We’re against a development that increases traffic on a quiet one way street by 1300 trips a day,” Neumann said. “I would be really worried about what it would look like to walk down the Rivanna River Trail and see a 15 foot retaining wall on top of what is a four story building instead of a beautiful green space.”

Lise Stoessel and her husband have been homeowners in Arbor Circle since 1989.

“If you take that floodplain away, then those waters are going to go further downstream and affect other neighborhoods and also bring the runoff into the river and affect the health of the river itself,” Stoessel said.

