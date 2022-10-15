Mild Weekend and Colder Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enjoy the warmth this weekend as some of the coolest air, so far, of the autumn season arrives next week.

Much warmer and breezy today with high temperatures well in the 70s. More clouds will arrive on Sunday, with some showers likely by evening and into early Monday morning. This in association with a temperature tumbling cold front. Well below average temperatures next week with highs in the 50s, 40s for higher elevations, and overnight lows in the 30s and 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, warmer and breezy at times this afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Near calm wind.

Sunday: Clouds and sun. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. A chance for a rain shower in the afternoon and mainly during the evening.

Sunday night: Rain showers, especially near and south of I-64. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. High 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s.

